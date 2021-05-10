Top new and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Last season
In case you missed the news Friday, Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse has reached an agreement with the landlord and will remain open through the rest of the season.
4. Expanded summer school
Area school officials are hoping expanded summer school options with more in-person instruction than the spring semester can help to make up what’s been lost for some students in the past year.
3. Partly cloudy
It will be a partly sunny Monday with a high near 67 degrees. Winds will be brisk with gusts up to 21 mph. Click here for your weather by ZIP code.
2. Sudley widening
Manassas is making progress on its plan to widen Sudley Road between Grant Avenue and Godwin Drive, with officials saying they hope work can begin by the end of this year or early 2022.
1. GOP picks candidates
There was a steady stream of cars pouring into the Prince William County Fairgrounds Saturday, as Republican delegates came to choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
InsideOut
The Arlington Outdoor Education Association will host its annual open house on Saturday, May 15. The event is held at the 226-acre Phoebe Hall Knipling Outdoor Lab in Fauquier County and features a chance to see animals in the nature center, walk trails and fish in the pond. Click here for details.
