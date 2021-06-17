Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Schedule change?
The first bell at Prince William County Schools could be ringing a lot later for high schoolers in fall of 2022, as the division will spend next year considering a plan that would move start times for the division’s oldest students back to 8:30 a.m. or later.
4. Mansion for sale
Retired Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is selling his five-bedroom, 6,340-square-foot mansion on two acres in McLean for a price tag of $6.7 million.
3. A pleasant day, again
After chilly night overnight lows in the 50s, today will be another sunny day with a high near 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Venomous
Alexandria wildlife officials responded this weekend to the rather unusual sighting of a rattlesnake slithering through an Old Town neighborhood.
1. Lifeguard shortage
Splashdown Waterpark in Manassas is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays due to a severe lifeguard shortage, and the problem is widespread at pools across the area.
InsideOut
The Arlington Historical Society has announced plans to reopen its Ball-Sellers Home for tours. The oldest home in Arlington -- with a provenance dating back to the mid-1700s – had been shuttered since the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic. Click here for details on visiting.
