5. New vaccine
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization Saturday of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Virginians will start receiving doses this week.
4. COVID-19 peak
The impact of the winter surge of COVID-19 in Virginia is now fully coming into view as health officials have reported a 20% rise in deaths over the past nine days, with a peak apparently set on Jan. 8.
3. Fog and rain
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning, followed by more rain through late morning. It'll be a relatively warm day with a high near 60 degrees. Click here for forecast details.
2. Local student's death
A Virginia Commonwealth University student from Loudoun County died this weekend in what his family described as a hazing incident, Richmond.com reports.
1. Legalization
Lawmakers in the Virginia House and Senate voted Saturday to legalize recreational marijuana beginning in 2024, but opted to delay key decisions about how the new marketplace will operate until next year.
