5. Christmas Star
Unfortunately, the forecast tonight looks less than promising for a view around the DMV of something that hasn’t been seen in eight centuries. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction as Jupiter and Saturn come together. If the skies are clear around 5:30 p.m., try to catch a glimpse.
4. Pandemic relief passed
Lawmakers sealed a deal Sunday on a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package that supplements unemployment, gives $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans and averts a looming government shutdown, the Associated Press reports.
3. Foggy morning
We'll see areas of fog this morning, with some freezing fog possible through 7 a.m. Otherwise, temperatures will rise to a high of 48 degrees, with some rain possible in the evening. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Something to Covet
Covet, a boutique store in Arlington, is offering surprise gifts bags for those spending Christmas away from family this year after an Instagram request from a customer: Could the store put together a surprise gift haul, under a budget of $150, for her to unwrap on Christmas morning?
1. Post-holiday surge?
Virginia reported its 300,000th COVID-19 case on Saturday, just 35 days after topping 200,000, and a new model from the University of Virginia predicts the state will see tens of thousands of new cases this winter before vaccinations begin to take effect.
InsideOut
Through Dec. 28, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a special no-contact/drive-thru edition of the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. temple. The glow of over 400,000 lights greets visitors for the drive-thru from 6-9 p.m. each night. for more information, see dctemplelights.churchofjesuschrist.org
