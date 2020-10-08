News and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Youngest going back to school first
The Prince William County School Board gave its blessing to Superintendent Steve Walts’ new phased approach to getting students back to the classroom, starting with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten in November. First, second and third grades would return to classrooms in December and January.
4. Dumfries fifth-grader pens book about cancer
For young kids, it can be sad and confusing watching a parent battle cancer. That’s why an elementary school student from Dumfries wrote a new book called “Okay Mommy, I Will Help You.” Watch Aimee Cho's report at NBCWashington.
3. Cooler temps
A cold front moved in overnight, meaning more seasonal temperatures around the D.C. area. Today's high will be about 71 degrees, with sunny skies.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 increased above 1,000 statewide for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, even as the state and Northern Virginia continued to report lower numbers of new cases.
1. Lawsuit alleging illegal meeting dismissed
A lawsuit alleging that Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and the other four Democrats on the board held an illegal meeting in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd was dismissed by a Prince William Circuit Court judge on Wednesday.
