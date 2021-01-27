Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Leaders want vaccine streamlined
A coalition of local governments in Northern Virginia is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to streamline the release of COVID-19 vaccine doses and provide more transparency and equity into the process.
4. Teens charged with murder
Police have charged two teenagers in the October murder of a 21-year-old man outside a Warrenton apartment building in what authorities are calling a robbery gone wrong.
3. Dense fog advisory
A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of Northern Virginia this morning until 9 a.m. Expect visibility of one quarter mile or less in some spots, along with some patchy where temperatures dip below freezing. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Reston takes top spot
Money magazine has ranked Reston as the top place to live in the United States -- if you work from home. The magazine analyzed 157,000 data points across nearly 2,000 cities and towns in the U.S. to find the best places work remotely.
1. Electric bus
Fairfax County Public Schools recently accepted delivery of its inaugural electric school bus, funded by a grant from Dominion Energy.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is hosting a family-friendly, socially-distanced Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 13 and organizers are looking for participants. Pick a theme and decorate your vehicle (or wagon, or stroller, get creative!), wear themed costumes, and for the truly ambitious- build a parade float to pull or ride along! Entry fee is $10 per vehicle, or stroller, or wagon. Click here for more details.
