5. Bethany Anne Decker case update
Ronald Roldan will serve 12.5 years in prison for the 2011 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Bethany Anne Decker, in Loudoun County.
4. Special election results
Republicans have retained the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, with candidate Bob Weir winning Tuesday's special election to replace Pete Candland.
3. Rainy, then a taste of summer
It will be rainy early today, with gusty winds and cooler temperatures with highs near 52 degrees. But early spring (or summer?) returns Thursday with temps expected to climb to 80 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Guns found, mother arrested
A Woodbridge woman was arrested and a Fredericksburg man is wanted after police on Feb. 18 found her and four children under 8 years old in an apartment with a sawed-off shotgun, three handguns and suspected illegal narcotics.
1. Moving on up
Buford's Biscuits, a popular Leesburg breakfast and lunch spot, is going all in -- moving into a larger space, expanding its hours and transitioning to full tableside service. And did we mention ... Leesburg’s only rooftop bar?
InsideOut
Take a tour of Leesburg's Davis Mansion at Morven Park Fridays through Mondays with hourly tickets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In its 240-year history, the mansion transformed from a modest fieldstone house into the impressive Greek Revival building we see today. Go to InsideNoVatix.com for tickets and more information.
