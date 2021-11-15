Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccines and masks
Prince William County school officials hope that with COVID-19 vaccines now available to children ages 5 and up, the days of school closures and mass quarantining are coming to an end. And some hope that masks will come off next.
4. School threats
Prince William schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade on Friday promised "swift action" after five threats against county schools last week.
3. Blustery day
Blustery and chilly conditions are in store today with highs of about 51 degrees and wind gusts up to 37 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. COVID cases rise
Over three-quarters of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but after nearly two months of decline, the number of new cases has ticked up in the last week statewide and in Northern Virginia.
1. Leesburg murder
A Fairfax County man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing near Leesburg that left one man dead and a second-victim injured.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16-23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
