5. Walkout?
Police officers in Leesburg spoke out during a town council meeting about what could happen if the coronavirus vaccine is mandated, saying several of them plan to resign.
4. No gubernatorial endorsement
The political-action committee of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has opted not to weigh in on any of the three statewide races on the Nov. 2 ballot.
3. Scattered showers
Cloudy skies during in the morning will be followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs reach be about 81 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. ICYMI
Someone intentionally tried to set fire to six homes in Manassas late Thursday into Friday, leaving one person injured.
1. Big cat COVID
Six lions and two tigers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo continue to be treated for COVID-19, and all are improving and eating, zoo officials said an update.
InsideOut
“50-Years of Flower Power,” an exhibit opening this month at the ARTfactory in Manassas, is a collaborative piece created with contributions from more than 200 people.
