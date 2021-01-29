Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Lorton's getting a Lidl
A 30,000-square-foot Lidl grocery store will anchor Liberty Market, a new retail center coming to the grounds of the old Lorton Reformatory, the developer announced Thursday.
4. Manpower diverted
Prince William County's 12 public libraries will be closed to the public and offering curbside service only starting Feb. 1 to dedicate staff to man COVID-19 vaccine call centers.
3. Sunday-Monday snow?
Expect a bitterly cold morning with wind chills close to zero and blustery conditions through the day. You might also consider shopping for bread and milk -- accumulating snow is expected to begin Sunday and continue through Monday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Mosque debate
A hotly debated plan to expand a Prince William County mosque sevenfold will face its biggest hurdle next week. The Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a special-use permit request for Dar Al-Noor to expand its mosque during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
1. School frustration
The interim superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools is asking for patience, grace, flexibility and comfort with the unknown amid increased media attention after an angry parent expressed his frustration during a school board meeting on school reopening, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia will hold its spring-semester courses “virtually” due to the public-health situation and registration ends Feb. 5. You can sign up online, by phone or by text-message. In-person registration is available in certain instances. Click here for more.
