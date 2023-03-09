Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Student mental health
Virginia’s largest school system will be offering free virtual mental health services to all high school students.
4. Indecent exposure
A trio of young men approached several homes in Haymarket on Monday evening, one of them in a fluffy onesie who unzipped and exposed himself on video surveillance cameras.
3. Calm day
Tranquil weather is expected today with near normal temperatures as highs climb into the upper 50s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. School funding
State leaders in Richmond are still lacking answers for local school divisions on just how much money they’ll have to work with.
1. Data center hum
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has voted to remove an exemption to the county’s noise ordinance, hoping to limit the nighttime noise impact from the area’s growing number of data centers for at least a year.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from March 10 to 12. Click here for tickets and more information.
