Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Loudoun team heading to Little League World Series
Loudoun South advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn., Wednesday following a 12-2 win over Peachtree City, Georgia, in the Southeast Region final.
Loudoun South is the first Virginia team to reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport since 1994 when Central Springfield finished third overall.
4. Average tolls drop on I-66, but more paying $40+
The average toll prices on Interstate 66 heading toward D.C. in the morning fell from $8.31 in the first quarter of 2018 to $6.35 in 2019, reports WTOP. Average toll prices paid toward the Beltway in the afternoon dropped from $4.43 to $4.19 over the same period.
The number of trips that cost over $40 increased from 708 in 2018 to 1,072 in the first three months of 2019.
3. Sunny weekend weather
Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91 degrees. There’s a slight chance for afternoon showers Friday. The weekend is expected to be sunny with a high in the upper 80s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. False alarm at Gannett building
A 911 call that an ex-employee with a gun was at the Gannett building in McLean turned out to be a false alarm.
Fairfax County police Chief Ed Roessler talked to the person reported in the building with a weapon around noon, and the individual was not at the Gannett building and there was no evidence a crime took place.
Officers searched “every inch” of the building as a precaution.
1. Officers rewarded for more tickets in Maryland
Police officials in Prince George’s County in Maryland were reassigned from district posts after the police chief learned of a reward program that gave extra time off to the officer who wrote the most tickets each month, reports NBC Washington.
"I ended this program because I know it has the potential to erode the public's trust in the men and women of this institution," Police Chief Hank Stawinski said. "I don't agree with it. It's not the appropriate manner to professionally police in 2019 and it's not acceptable in Prince George's County."
