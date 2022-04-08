Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Name changes considered
Although the Congressional Naming Commission recently deferred any decision to rename the U.S. Army installation Fort Belvoir, the base may need to rename some buildings and streets named after Confederate generals.
4. Idol performance
“American Idol” singer and Fauquier County Public Schools alumnus Mike Parker sang for Grace Miller Elementary students recently for their first school-wide assembly since 2020. Fauquier Now has the story.
3. Gusty winds
Expect some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, high temperatures will reach about 64 degrees, with winds gusting as high as 23 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Play ball!
After the rain pushed back the start time, the Washington Nationals’ played their first game of the 2022 regular season against the New York Mets Thursday as fans celebrated the return of baseball, WTOP News reports.
1. Sheriff's office stays
Voters in Loudoun County will not be asked whether they want to add a police department, which would replace the sheriff’s office as the investigative branch in the county.
InsideOut
George Washington’s Mount Vernon has unveiled an expansive and inclusive new permanent exhibition, "Mount Vernon: The Story of an American Icon." Click here for details.
