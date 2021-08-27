Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Concerns for refugees
Local faith and community leaders are concerned about conditions at the Dulles Expo Center, where refugees from Afghanistan are being temporarily housed.
4. COVID-19 death
A child under the age of 9 in Northern Virginia has died with COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday evening.
3. Have you heard this one before?
Deja vu! It will be hot and humid again today, with a chance of thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. BK robbery
Police are searching for the gunman who robbed the Burger King in Lake Ridge early Wednesday morning.
1. SOL scores plummet
Standards of Learning test scores fell dramatically this spring from the last time they were administered in Northern Virginia schools.
InsideOut
The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax Park goes to the dogs on Sept. 12 with the return of Dog Daze. The cost is $10 per dog. All proceeds go to the Fairfax County Park Foundation to benefit parks. De-Tails here.
