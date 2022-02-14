Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Super Bowl champ
Years before making it to the most elite game in football, Nick Scott, the starting safety for the L.A. Rams, suited up for Fairfax High School. Last night, Scott and his team became Super Bowl champions.
4. Dulles Greenway eagles
A pair of love birds who live above the Dulles Greenway now have names honoring civil rights leaders -- and some baby eagles on the way!
3. Up and down
The work week starts off chilly, but temperatures moderate through the week with dry weather until Wednesday. Ahead of a strong cold front, Thursday should be very mild, but with increasing chances for heavy rainfall and strong winds. Stay tuned. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Weekend fire
Three people escaped their burning Haymarket home early Saturday thanks to working smoke detectors. No one was injured, but the house was gutted, fire officials said.
1. Fatal crash
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Sterling teenager Friday night.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Gaite Parisienne & More!” accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas from March 11-13. Click here for details.
