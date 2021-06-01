Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Local veteran honored
Prince William leaders honored a Woodbridge soldier lost in the Fort Hood mass shooting by adding his name to the granite "Roll of Honor" memorial at the county's government complex on Friday.
4. Woodbridge arrest
A 32-year-old man is jailed without bond after two burglaries and an assault on a police officer Saturday afternoon on Winslow Court in Woodbridge.
3. Warming trend
Near normal temperatures in the low 80s are expected this week, with a few showers possible Wednesday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Teacher on leave
A Loudoun County teacher has been placed on administrative leave after saying he won’t address transgender students by their preferred pronouns, WTOP.com reported this weekend.
1. Educators of the year
Amy Schott has been named Principal of the Year, and Jamie Dziuba has been chosen as Teacher of the Year by Prince William County Public Schools.
InsideOut
The 16th Annual Manassas Jazz Festival will be held June 19 from noon to 7 p.m., on the Manassas Museum lawn, 9101 Prince William St. Tickets range from $25 to $130. See visitmanassas.org for tickets sales and more details.
