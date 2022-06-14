Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School lockdown arrest
An Alexandria man was arrested after police say he damaged property in an attempt to gain entry into an Arlington middle school during a school lockdown because he feared violence was happening inside.
4. Vet service center
Virginia is partnering with Boeing and Virginia Tech to establish a service center for veterans and their families to transition to civilian life.
3. Weather aware
Another warm day with highs near 88 and a chance for storms, some severe, starting this morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Trash piling up
Arlington government officials have acknowledged its trash-collection services have been spotty of late. The excuse? The contractor is short staffed.
1. Development proposal
A Maryland developer wants to bring a high-density development to Woodbridge near Potomac Mills.
InsideOut
Celebrate pollinators June 25 at the Manassas Bee Festival at Liberia House and Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.