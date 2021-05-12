Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Panic buying
The lines were long and the gas was in short supply around Northern Virginia on Tuesday following worries of gas shortages due to a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies much of the fuel for the East Coast.
4. Booze news
After more than a year of reduced operating hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will return to pre-pandemic operating hours on May 14.
3. Cooler temps continue
Cooler temperatures continue today, with partly sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Be on the lookout
A fox exhibiting signs of rabies bit two people Monday in unprovoked attacks near Lacey Woods Park in Arlington. The fox had not been located as of Tuesday night, officials said.
1. Volkswagen money
Virginia is moving forward with school bus electrification plans using money from Volkswagen’s so-called “Dieselgate” scandal.
The Great Falls Citizens Association’s Environment & Parks Committee invites the public to spend an educational and entertaining hour at Riverbend Park on May 22 learning more about the cicadas that have begun to emerge. Click here for details.
