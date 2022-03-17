Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Longtime coach leaving
After leading his alma mater to two state titles and over 300 wins in 16 seasons, Keith Honore has announced he is stepping down as Potomac High School's boys basketball coach.
4. Another school assault
A student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn has been accused of assaulting a girl inside a bathroom at the same school where the aftermath of a sexual assault gained national attention last year.
3. Rainy St. Paddy's day
It will be cooler today with a high near 60 and an 80 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Budget talks
The prevailing theme at a hearing this week on Prince William County’s proposed budget: Don’t raise taxes.
1. Officer cleared
The commonwealth’s attorney for Fairfax County isn’t going to file charges against the police officer who shot a man in a van in Lorton last month.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will offer free Lyft rides home tonight into Friday morning for those who celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a little too much green beer. Click here for details.
