5. WWII planes flying over today
The skies of the nation's capital will be filled with 70 World War II vintage military aircraft late this morning to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe. The planes will fly in several formations over the Lincoln Memorial starting at 11:30 a.m. Look for them heading north from Manassas, Culpeper and Leesburg starting around around 10:30 a.m.
4. School board chair considering run for higher office
Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef says he is considering running for lieutenant governor of Virginia next year. Lateef, a Woodbridge ophthalmologist, was first elected chair of the board in a special election in the fall of 2018 and was re-elected in 2019.
3. Foggy morning
Expect some fog, perhaps dense in places, this morning before 10 a.m. The rest of the day will be cloudy, with a high near 73 and a chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m.
2.COVID-19 cases, positivity rates going down
Seven-day averages for new COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates fell again across Virginia and Northern Virginia on Thursday. In Northern Virginia, 170 new cases were reported Thursday, the fourth straight day with fewer than 200, and the region's seven-day average fell to 198.6, its lowest level since Aug. 6.
1. No hope for COVID-19 workers' comp expansion
A Virginia Senate committee swiftly killed a bill that would extend COVID-19-related workers’ compensation to first responders, teachers and health care providers, the Virginia Mercury reports. The Thursday vote ended any chance of expanding coverage during the ongoing special session, now in its fifth week.
InsideOUT
Mount Vernon is hosting a trio of fall events in October, including Halloween trick-or-treating. A fall wine festival and sunset tour and a fall harvest festival are also on the schedule. See www.mountvernon.org for details.
