Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Conviction dismissed
A Loudoun County father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School — leading to the father’s arrest at a contentious June 22 school board meeting — has had one of two convictions dismissed.
4. FBI imposter
An alleged FBI imposter is in jail without bond after a Sunday pursuit from North Stafford into Prince William County.
3. Chance of storms
2. Going up
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia and statewide has more than tripled since earlier this spring, and health forecasters are now warning of a summer surge.
1. 'Fred Ex' delayed
The opening of a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes through Stafford County has been delayed until late 2023, Express Lanes operator Transurban announced yesterday.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Cinderella” May 20-22 on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
