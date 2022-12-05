Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Hate crime
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray painted outside the South Riding shopping center this weekend.
4. Data center spread
Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers in Prince William County, along with a potential upgrade to an existing facility.
3. Sunny day
Expect sunshine mixed with clouds at times today and highs near 52 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New art gallery
The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery. Lovejoy Gallery on Main, on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street.
1. School board candidates emerge
Next year’s races for the Prince William County School Board are beginning to take shape, with new contestants for the board’s eight seats emerging and several incumbents announcing their reelection intentions.
InsideOut
The 48th Annual Dumfries Christmas Parade marches through town this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. on Main Street. This year's theme is "Toys, trains and candy canes."
