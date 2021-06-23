Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Meeting mayhem
4. Bank burglar
A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday after authorities say security footage showed him falling through the drop ceiling at the Carter Bank and Trust on Warrenton Road in Stafford County.
3. Pleasant Wednesday
After a chilly night with lows near 55, today will be sunny and pleasant, with a high near 77 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Two-alarm fire
A malfunctioning battery in a charging electric scooter sparked a Monday afternoon townhouse fire that displaced seven residents.
1. I-66 meetings
The Virginia Department of Transportation will host two meetings to discuss recent construction progress and upcoming activities for two Interstate 66 projects.
InsideOut
The Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball Team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home games on the following dates: July 2, July 4, July 9, July 30, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, and Sept. 17. These dates are on Friday evenings, as well as on Sunday, July 4th. For more information about Fred Nats games, visit https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg.
