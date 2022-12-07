Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Loudoun superintendent fired
A day after a special grand jury released a scathing report about the Loudoun County school system's mishandling of a student who sexually assaulted two girls at school, the School Board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler, Loudoun Now reports.
4. Worst spots for bottlenecks
According to the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, the worst bottleneck in the D.C. area is in Woodbridge, in the southbound stretch of Interstate 95 approaching Gordon Boulevard, which is right next to the Occoquan River.
3. Warmer with morning rain
Expect rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon and warm temperatures with highs around 60. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Stroller champ
A runner and active-duty Air Force pilot from Sterling set the Guinness World Record for the fastest 10K while pushing a four-person stroller during the Run the Greenway event.
1. War of words
The Prince William County School Board and the union seeking to represent its employees are in another contentious back-and-forth, this week over a critical press release from the union and a letter sent by school division attorneys in response.
InsideOut
The holiday spirit will be in full swing at Leesburg’s annual Christmas and Holiday Parade this Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The parade will usher Santa and his friends down King Street through historic downtown Leesburg. See leesburgva.gov for more information.
