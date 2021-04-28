Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Budget adopted
In a series of votes Tuesday, the Prince William Board of Supervisors adopted the $1.35 billion budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, and set tax rates for the new year.
4. Dog doing better
The brown and white dog shot multiple times near the Manassas Park VRE station Monday is recovering from his wounds but his right hind leg will have to be amputated, police said. The search continues for the shooter.
3. Heating up
We'll get a taste of summer today with a high around 87 degrees. Winds will be a bit gusty through the day, and there's a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Math uproar
A minor political furor erupted in Virginia last week — over math. It started with a Fox News story declaring that the state Department of Education was moving to eliminate all accelerated math classes before 11th grade. But that's not quite the case.
1. Back to class
In a unanimous vote, the Maryland State Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday that requires all school systems to reopen five days a week for in-person learning beginning this fall, WTOP.com reports. Will Virginia follow?
InsideOut
After a year of pandemic closure, Wolf Trap will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with its first live music performances since December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.