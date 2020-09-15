Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Voters request absentee ballots in record numbers
More than 790,000 Virginia voters have already requested mail-in ballots for the 2020 election, nearly triple the number who voted absentee by mail four years ago, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
4. Postal worker shot in Dale City
Police say a postal worker shot while delivering the mail in a Dale City neighborhood Monday didn't know the gunman. Police are still searching for the shooter, who fled and hasn't been found.
3. Hazy skies
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Backlog to blame for jump in COVID-19 death reports
Virginia reported a record 96 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, shattering the previous one-day high of 57 deaths reported on May 28. The Virginia Department of Health said in a note on the website with Tuesday's report that the unusually large number of deaths reported is due to a data backlog.
1. Fauquier parents demand rapid reopening of school
Frustrated with online classes, parents blasted Fauquier’s school board and administrators for 85 minutes Monday night, FauquierNow reports. The school board in July approved a plan for “hybrid” instruction, with most students in classrooms two days a week. But, on Aug. 10, the board shifted to “virtual” classes two weeks before the fall term’s start.
InsideOUT
Cox Farms opens its annual fall festival on Sept. 25, but things will look a bit different. The Centreville farm is offering a self-driven “hayride” and drive-through market. The festival runs through Nov. 2. See coxfarms.com/fall-festival for details.
