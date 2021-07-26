Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New Woodbridge
Major changes are in the works for the North Woodbridge area, and Prince William County is hustling to get ready.4. Murder charge
The body of missing Lorton resident Emily Lu was found Friday, and police have charged a tenant with her murder.
3. Hot and humid
Yet another hot day is in store, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal Fauquier fire
One person was found dead and another injured after a structure fire late Friday in Bealeton.
1. First pitch
Gov. Ralph Northam and Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert threw out first pitches during opening ceremonies this weekend for the Virginia Majors Little League all-star state baseball tournament.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will reopen for in-person performances this fall with a complete lineup of indoor and outdoor programming.
