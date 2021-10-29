Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Historic election
Virginians will elect the state’s first woman to serve as lieutenant governor on Nov. 2. The question is, which one?
4. Middle school investigation
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating "multiple incidents" at Harmony Middle School this week involving a male student touching other students inappropriately over their clothing.
3. Major flooding possible
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood warnings for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford through Saturday, warning of "exceptional inundation" not seen for the last 10 to 20 years. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Councilman resigns
Culpeper Town Councilman Keith Brown has resigned after apparently calling a fellow council member a "hooker" on Facebook.
1. Free ride home
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative will be in operation for Halloween, with free Lyft rides home offered to those who may have had too much to drink.
InsideOut
Rooftop Productions, the community theater group of the ARTfactory, is performing “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” tonight and tomorrow at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
