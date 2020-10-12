Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia
5. Virus hospitalizations
From January to June this year, Virginia’s oldest hospitalized COVID-19 patient was 103. But there were also 46 coronavirus hospitalizations among children younger than five out of a total of 22,508, Virginia Mercury reports.
4. Traffic alert
If your travels take you toward Fredericksburg, expect major travel delays on Interstate 95 southbound this week. Lane closures are needed for 19 consecutive hours of work to shift southbound traffic onto a new interstate overpass that spans Route 17 in Stafford County.
3. Damp start to the work week
Rain in the morning, patchy drizzle and areas of fog are expected for the start of the work week. Highs will be near 67 degrees..
2. Candidate finances
Rappahannock News takes a closer look at Congressional candidate Bob Good's finances, including his failure to disclose assets and liabilities as when he served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
1. Plant study
Don't be surprised if you see some folks plucking plants around Gilberts Corner in Loudoun County. Eight George Mason University plant-ecology students will be at Roundabout Meadows this month, collecting and identifying plant species as part of a formal survey.
InsideOut
