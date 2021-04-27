Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. On the decline
Northern Virginia has passed a landmark in its fight against COVID-19 as the average number of daily cases and hospitalizations are both below the levels they were exactly one year ago.
4. Gang trial
The trial has been delayed for the youngest and final suspect who police say was part of a random 2018 killing of a Woodbridge man by the MS-13 street gang.
3. Summerlike
Expect sunshine along with some cloudy intervals today and a high of 84 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Major endorsement
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the top two leaders of the Virginia House of Delegates are endorsing the campaign of Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor.
1. Outpouring
There's been an outpouring of concern and offers to help with vet bills after someone shot a dog near the Manassas Park VRE station Monday, then drove away as the injured dog tried to follow.
InsideOut
Explore the natural history, ecology and behavior of the seven species of periodical cicadas with Dr. Mike Raupp, Professor Emeritus and Fellow of the Entomological Society of America, through Loudoun County libraries. Click here for details.
