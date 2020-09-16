Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Man credited with bringing electricity to Prince William County dies at 95
Prince William County civic and business leader J. Manley Garber, known as the man who brought electricity to the county and a founding member of what is now Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at age 95.
4. VDH offers little info on COVID-19 cases linked to schools
The majority of Virginia’s local school districts started the year remotely. But as divisions across the state weigh a return to in-person learning over the next few weeks, the Virginia Department of Health is still providing limited information on COVID-19 cases linked to K-12 schools, the Virginia Mercury reports.
3. Chance of rain
We'll see an increase in cloud cover due to Hurricane Sally to our south and an uptick in moisture, with a chance of showers starting around 2 p.m., the National Weather Service says. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
2. Backlog continues in COVID-19 death reports
Virginia reported another 45 deaths caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday, following a record 96 Tuesday, as the state Department of Health cleared a backlog of death certificates that had been held up in its central office.
1. Fairfax approves removal of three Civil War monuments
Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted to remove three publicly owned Civil War monuments located at the Fairfax County Judicial Complex.
