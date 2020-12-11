Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Curfew, other restrictions coming
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a statewide curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. as Virginia continues to battle soaring COVID-19 numbers. In addition, Northam has ordered also stricter mask rules, promised stepped up enforcement and lowered the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 10 people.
4. Police involved shooting
Officers shot and fatally injured a suicidal 79-year-old Dumfries man Thursday evening in the Four Seasons community after they encountered him armed with a handgun, the Prince William County police department said.
3. Mild weekend ahead
Not too bad for December. Temperatures will reach near 60 today with mild conditions continuing through Sunday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Sports mask rules
The Virginia High School League will require athletes to wear masks in practice as well as in games. The new mandate begins with the winter sports season, which officially began Monday with basketball practice. Before the change, players only had to wear masks at basketball practice if they were on the sidelines.
1. Canned vandalism
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating eight cases of cans of food thrown at homes in the Ashburn and Dulles areas. The victims have reported damaged siding and broken doors in the incidents, which remain under investigation.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan and the Occoquan Merchants Guild wrap up the Occoquan HolidayFest on Sunday, but not before a weekend full of in-person and online activities. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.