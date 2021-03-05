Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Grow hay?
The National Park Service is looking for some fresh agricultural tenants at Manassas National Battlefield Park.
4. Cases dropping
Virginia reported a record 383 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the number of new daily cases both statewide and in Northern Virginia is now at the lowest level since Nov. 15.
3. Chilly breeze
Actual air temperatures will only be around 5 degrees below normal today, but wind chills will make it feel like closer to 20 degrees below normal, the National Weather Service says. At least the sun will be out. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. Medical campus
After years of planning, Inova Health System and the University of Virginia School of Medicine this week opened the UVA Inova Campus, welcoming its first class of 36 UVA medical students.
1. Plane crash
State police say one person died in a single-engine plane crash Thursday afternoon in the Purcellville area of Loudoun County.
InsideOut
Join the Prince William County Service Authority on Thursday, March 11, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for the Virtual Water Art Invitational Awards Ceremony. The Service Authority is hosting the annual art competition for Prince William County high school students virtually for the first time. Click here for details and how to watch.
