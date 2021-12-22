Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. McLean fire
Two people were injured in a two-alarm fire late Tuesday at the McLean home of former Virginia governor and U.S. Senator Chuck Robb.
4. No plans to close
In Prince William County, school leaders are assuring the public (and in one Tweet, taunting Maryland officials) that there are no plans to close county schools after winter break.
3. Gusty winds
It will be a breezy day with winds of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusts near 40 mph possible. Highs will be about 45 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Refugee office
The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a national faith-based nonprofit, is opening a new office in Northern Virginia that will help resettle hundreds of Afghans in the region.
1. Early signers
The early-signing period for college football started in December 2017, and since that time there have been 33 total local signees. Check out our full list of them here.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights is back, offering 2.5 miles through the park illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
