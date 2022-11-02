Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Marathon public hearing
The public hearing on the controversial PW Digital Gateway project got underway at 10:37 p.m. last night. It continues as of 7 a.m.
4. Home invasion shooting
A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed burglar Monday afternoon.
3. Partly sunny
Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Learning about bees
Northern Virginia elementary students were recently invited to take a virtual field trip with George Mason University where they could learn from expert beekeepers, take a deep dive into a hive and even fly like a honey bee.
1. Online tutoring flop
A multimillion-dollar investment in an online tutoring service promoted as an “academic booster shot” to help kids catch up wasn’t used by most Fairfax County Public School students last year, according to the findings of a report released by Virginia’s largest school system, WTOP News reports.
InsideOut
Workhouse Haunt 2022 continues through Nov. 5 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. This year’s haunt, themed Nightmare Harvest, immerses guests through a creepy, 30-minute walk-through experience. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.