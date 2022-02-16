Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Marijuana retail sales
The Virginia Senate voted to speed up the timeline for retail marijuana sales Tuesday, approving a plan that would allow existing medical dispensaries to open sales to the general public in September.
4. Masks no more?
The Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendment to SB739, which allows parents “to elect for [their] child to not wear a mask while on school property” regardless of any mandates by locally elected school boards, WTOP.com reports. One more vote and the new law takes effect March 1.
3. But wait ...
Mask mandates are still in effect for Prince William County schools, but Superintendent LaTanya McDade said last night the division is closely monitoring developments from the General Assembly.
2. Mayoral candidate
Ebony Lofton, a Dumfries activist, is planning to run for mayor of the town.
1. Sunny and warmer
It will be a mostly sunny day with highs near 55, and even warmer temperatures are expected Thursday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
InsideOut
In observance of Black History Month, the Prince William County Black History Committee will host a live virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 19, featuring local professionals discussing mental, physical, dental and internal health. Click here for details.
