Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Christmas lights list!
In keeping with InsideNoVa tradition, we present our annual list of some of the area’s most popular neighborhood Christmas light displays. Want to nominate a display not on the list? Email karipugh@insidenova.com.
4. Miss America?
Ashburn native Victoria Chuah was chosen as Miss Virginia earlier this year and will be among 51 women competing for the Miss America 2023 title from Dec. 12-15 at Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.
3. Sunshine and cooler
A sunny Friday is on tap, but with cooler temperatures thanks to northerly winds. The National Weather Service says a weakening system may bring light freezing rain in the far west suburbs tonight into Saturday morning. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Jan. 6 charges upheld
A federal judge seems likely to uphold the charges against an active duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico arrested for his role in the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
1. Road crew worker death
State police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a road crew worker in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Thursday morning.
InsideOut
Santa Claus is coming to Rippon Lodge Historic Site in Woodbridge this Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Bring your camera for pictures and dress appropriately for weather as some activities are outside. Register here.
