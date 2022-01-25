Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Commuter ferry?
The plans for a commuter ferry taking riders from Woodbridge to Washington are moving forward again after being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new study on the way that should detail a full understanding of how the proposed system would operate.
4. Homeless help
The deaths of two homeless individuals in Northern Virginia led to creation of a regional hypothermia shelter program supported by Fairfax County, faith communities and nonprofits.
3. Warmer today
It will be a cloudy day with a high near 45 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Refugee convicted
A federal jury on Friday convicted an Afghan refugee temporarily housed at Quantico Marine Corps base of abusive sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
1. Mask debate continues
Despite ongoing confusion over Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order on parental choice in masking at schools, the order went into effect Monday amid legal challenges and sometimes open defiance.
InsideOut
Registration is underway for the 10th Marine Corps 17.75K, which returns to Prince William Forest Park on March 26 after a COVID hiatus.
