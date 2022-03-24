Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Limited injunction
Twelve Virginia public school students with disabilities and other high COVID risks won an injunction against the enforcement of SB 739 and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, opening the door for targeted masking requirements in schools - but only for the dozen plaintiff students.
4. Ukraine donation drive
Local governments across Northern Virginia are banding together to launch a donation drive to provide coats, gloves, blankets and socks for Ukrainian refugees.
3. More rain
After a flood watch overnight for parts of the area, rain continues today with scattered showers and highs near 70 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. COVID changes
George Mason University will soon no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for those attending events at the Center for the Arts in Fairfax and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
1. Mobile lounge crash
More than a dozen passengers were checked for injuries and two hospitalized after a mobile lounge accident Wednesday at Dulles International Airport.
InsideOut
Virginia National Ballet is finishing its ninth season with the revival of the popular ballet “Snow White,” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas this Saturday. Click here for details and ticket information.
