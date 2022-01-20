Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not unmasking
Masks will remain in Prince William County schools, at least for now, although the division is making changes to quarantine requirements.
5. School lunch problems
Between rising case counts and staffing shortages, Virginia’s public schools were already facing plenty of challenges at the start of the fall semester. Then came supply chain problems.
3. Morning snow?
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. for a possible two inches or so of snow this morning across much of Northern Virginia. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Driver's license changes?
It has been a rite of passage for Virginia teens for generations. But a state lawmakers wants to give local judges the power to end the requirement that youth come to the court in order to get their first driver’s licenses.
1. Congressional candidate
A Loudoun County businessman is joining the campaign in the 10th Congressional District. Caleb Max announced his candidacy Wednesday for the already crowded Republican nomination contest.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual artist talk featuring James Brown Jr. in celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 5 at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
