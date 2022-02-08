Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Stadium update

One of the bills courting the Washington Commanders to build their new football stadium in Virginia has cleared its first hurdle.

4. Measles case

The Fairfax Health Department said it has identified a case of measles in the county.

 3. Icy roads possible

Icy spots are possible on area roadways this morning, but temperatures will warm later in the day to about 46 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. Man dies after house fire

An 83-year-old Dale City man died Sunday after being hospitalized with critical injuries since a Feb. 1 fire at his home.

 1. Petition denied

The Supreme Court of Virginia denied a petition Monday filed by parents in Chesapeake seeking to overturn Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandates in public schools.

InsideOut

Prince William County Historic Preservation is hosting open house weekends at the historic Lucasville School in Manassas through February in honor of African American History Month. Click here for details.

