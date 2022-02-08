Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Stadium update
One of the bills courting the Washington Commanders to build their new football stadium in Virginia has cleared its first hurdle.
4. Measles case
The Fairfax Health Department said it has identified a case of measles in the county.
3. Icy roads possible
Icy spots are possible on area roadways this morning, but temperatures will warm later in the day to about 46 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Man dies after house fire
An 83-year-old Dale City man died Sunday after being hospitalized with critical injuries since a Feb. 1 fire at his home.
1. Petition denied
The Supreme Court of Virginia denied a petition Monday filed by parents in Chesapeake seeking to overturn Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandates in public schools.
InsideOut
Prince William County Historic Preservation is hosting open house weekends at the historic Lucasville School in Manassas through February in honor of African American History Month. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.