Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mask showdowns
Small showdowns between Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order granting parental choice over masks and the Prince William schools universal mask mandate continue to play out in county schools, with some parents pledging to keep sending their children to school maskless.
5. WFT stadium bills
A pair of bills courting the Washington Football Team to build a new stadium in Virginia have been filed in the General Assembly.
3. Cold temps
Dangerously cold wind chills are in store today through tonight, with sunny skies but high temperatures only about 31 degrees. And, there's another chance for snow come Friday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data center hearing
Prince William County officials are trying to handle the hundreds of residents who want to speak at Thursday’s listening session on the proposed PW Digital Gateway, with a deadline of 5 p.m. today to sign up.
1. Breakthrough case
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is working from home, his office said Tuesday.
InsideOut
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill celebrates its grand opening today at Potomac Mills mall. The Maryland-based chain specializing in bowls, wraps and other fresh-made fare, is offering free bowls with the purchase of a drink to celebrate. Click here for more information.
