5. Mask up at the Pentagon
Effective immediately, the Department of Defense has ordered that masks must be worn at all Pentagon facilities, regardless of vaccination status.4. Mask up at school
Fairfax County schools will require "universal masking" as students return to in-person learning next month.
3. Dog days
It will be a partly sunny day with a high near 92 and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Crowded park
Great Falls Park is a popular destination for sightseers, picnickers, bicyclists, naturalists, families and rock climbers – a little too desirable sometimes, judging from traffic backups around the park.
1. Seeking clues
Detectives are looking for leads in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man found dead Tuesday night inside an apartment in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
InsideOut
Summer series concerts are back. “Concerts in the Sculpture Garden” kicks off today at the National Gallery of Art in Washington. WTOP has the details.
