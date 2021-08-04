Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mask up on base
Masks will be required in all Fort Belvoir facilities starting today after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported substantial COVID-19 spread in Fairfax County.
4. New weather alerts
A new category of wireless emergency alerts should only startle you every-so-often -- when you're in the path of a destructive thunderstorm, the National Weather Service says.
3. Below average
Temperatures will remain below average today, with a high of 81 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Burglary string
Police are searching for suspects in a string of commercial burglaries in Montclair and Dale City early Monday.
1. Health CEO departure
After 4-1/2 years in the job, Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton will leave, effective Aug. 27.
InsideOut
“Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.