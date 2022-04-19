Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Masks on Metro
Metro officials say the agency's mask mandate will remain in place awaiting CDC guidance following a federal judge’s order Monday voiding the national mask mandate for people on board planes and public transit.
4. Land swap for new school
The Prince William County school division is moving forward with a plan to swap land with a Woodbridge church in order to build its new Woodbridge elementary school, but a nonprofit that works with the area’s homeless population is still searching for new space.
3. Winter's last gasp?
After snow yesterday in D.C.'s western suburbs, today will remain chilly with highs in the low 50s and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Amazon in Culpeper
Nestled in between two of Culpeper County’s historic sites lay plans for construction on two industrial buildings on over 230 agricultural acres courtesy of Amazon Web Services.
1. Mormon Temple opening to public
For the first time in about 50 years, the Mormon Temple that towers over the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway will open to the public again. But not for long, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Voting is underway in the 2022 Best of Prince William contest, presented by InsideNoVa. Choose your favorite Prince William County businesses, organizations and people once a day per category through April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.