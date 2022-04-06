Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Masks optional
George Mason University on Tuesday dropped its mask requirement for all campuses and facilities, citing low COVID-19 transmission rates.
4. Rights violated
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a man who claimed Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies violated his Fourth Amendment rights when they arrested and assaulted him.
3. Rain, rain go away
Some showers are likely this morning, then a mostly cloudy day is in store with high temperatures near 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cats rescued
Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning home in McLean on Monday evening after a fire started when a resident accidentally spilled kerosene while filling a lamp, fire officials said.
1. Centreville tornado
The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down, this one in Centreville, during last week's strong storms.
