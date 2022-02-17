Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Masks optional

Virginia parents will be able to opt out of school mask mandates no later than March 1 under a bill signed by the governor yesterday. In Loudoun County, a judge has ruled masks are optional starting today.

4. No more tests

Hours after the General Assembly made masks for all Virginia public school students optional, the Prince William County School Board voted last night to rescind a weekly COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated division staff.

3. Spring temps

Temperatures will climb to about 68 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies, but it will be breezy, with gusts as high as 31 mph during the day and 41 mph as rain moves in tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. Happy birthday Evangeline

Evangeline Doyle, a resident of Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge, celebrated her 101st birthday on Groundhog Day with her family and friends at the senior living community.

1. Stadium news

Bills that could lead to construction of a $3 billion Washington Commanders NFL football stadium complex in Prince William or Loudoun have cleared both houses of the Virginia General Assembly. 

InsideOut

Registration is now open for the 47th Marine Corps Marathon, which will be held this year on Oct. 30. Click here for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.