5. Masks optional
Virginia parents will be able to opt out of school mask mandates no later than March 1 under a bill signed by the governor yesterday. In Loudoun County, a judge has ruled masks are optional starting today.
4. No more tests
Hours after the General Assembly made masks for all Virginia public school students optional, the Prince William County School Board voted last night to rescind a weekly COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated division staff.
3. Spring temps
Temperatures will climb to about 68 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies, but it will be breezy, with gusts as high as 31 mph during the day and 41 mph as rain moves in tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Happy birthday Evangeline
Evangeline Doyle, a resident of Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge, celebrated her 101st birthday on Groundhog Day with her family and friends at the senior living community.
1. Stadium news
Bills that could lead to construction of a $3 billion Washington Commanders NFL football stadium complex in Prince William or Loudoun have cleared both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.
InsideOut
Registration is now open for the 47th Marine Corps Marathon, which will be held this year on Oct. 30. Click here for details.
