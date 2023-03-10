Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Public health warning
A public health warning has been issued by Virginia state health officials as a deadly meningococcal disease outbreak continues to spread in eastern Virginia.
4. Supervisor salaries
Members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors could see higher salaries in the future. Supervisors this week voted 8-2 to consider raising board members' compensation.
3. Chilly, rainy Friday
It’s going to be a blustery, rainy day with wind gusts as high as 20 mph and highs near 45 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Reunited
Seven years after a cute little pointy-eared dog named Starsky and his brother Hutch disappeared from a Fauquier County home, Starsky has been reunited with his owner.
1. Age verification
Virginia lawmakers recently passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornograpy websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before allowing them access.
InsideOut
The Greater Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off on Center Street Saturday at 11 a.m. Join the sea of green as pipe bands and Irish dancers from around the region march through Old Town. Click here for details.
