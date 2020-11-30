Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Pickup delays
Manassas officials are asking residents' patience as the city has seen "a dramatic increase" in cases of COVID-19 among trash and recycling crews.
4. Back to classrooms
Approximately 3,000 first-graders in Prince William County return to classrooms on a part-time basis this morning. They will join kindergartners and pre-kindergartners who returned Nov. 10.
3. Much cooler
The first day of meteorological winter begins with blustery winds and cooler temperatures, with a high near 47 degrees. Winds will gust up to 23 mph, the National Weather Service says. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Photo charity
Arlington-based family photographer Sarah Goldman is putting her people and artistic skills to work to benefit charities during the pandemic -- by photographing families outside their homes from at least 10 feet away.
1. Major Metro cuts
With sharply reduced ridership and lacking fresh federal relief, Metro is proposing a new operating budget that would end weekend service, close 19 stations and reduce the number of trains, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
This year's Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, a holiday tradition for 75 years, has been postponed until next year, but Santa is still coming to town this Friday for the tree lighting, followed by a reverse parade on Saturday. Click here for details.
