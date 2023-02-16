Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Change of venue?
The attorney for Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard is asking his felony perjury trial be transferred, claiming Virginia’s governor and attorney general have infected the entire jury pool.
4. Bipartisan pitch
A bipartisan group of Virginia’s federal, state and local leaders met in Springfield Wednesday, calling on the General Services Administration to choose the 58 acres of federally-owned land at the GSA Franconia Warehouse Complex for the new FBI headquarters.
3. Another spring-like February day
Today will be unseasonably warm with rain arriving this morning and highs near 67 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Stay away
Last June, hundreds of high school students celebrating graduation descended on the quiet North Carolina Outer Banks village of Corolla for “Beach Week,” creating chaos, causing untold damage and leaving locals vowing it won’t happen again this year.
1. Metro fatality
Metro says a man is dead after he was dragged down the platform and onto the tracks after his dog's leash got caught in the train doors Wednesday afternoon. The dog was later found safe on a train.
InsideOut
It might be Presidents Day for the rest of the country, but in Virginia, the third Monday of February is George Washington Day, and there are plenty of events around Northern Virginia to celebrate what would have been the first president’s 291st birthday. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.